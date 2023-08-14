A whole week at Oshkosh with nothing to do

Peggy at the iconic Brown Arch on the AirVenture grounds.

By PEGGY CHABRIAN

After more than 35 years of attending EAA AirVenture Oshkosh as part of my job, I was looking forward to spending an entire week being able to pick and choose where, when, and what I wanted to see and do at the 2023 show.

Previous years found me teaching a course titled “Oshkosh” with 20 or more students, first for Georgia State University and later for Embry Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU).

Later years I would be working a tent exhibit for ERAU or Parks College.

And the last 20-plus years I was busy either manning the booth for Women in Aviation (WAI), meeting with sponsors and exhibitors for the annual WAI conference, or speaking at a forum or other presentation.

But this year I was faced with a delightful dilemma: Nothing to do. And by that I mean no scheduled activities. I could do whatever I wanted to do.

Peggy next to the official 70th anniversary sign.

Having attended Oshkosh every year, except two, since 1978, I was familiar with the layout and opportunities to explore.

So detailed daily schedules from years past became a new “To Do” list of places to go and events to attend.

One of the things on the top of my list was to visit the Bookstore in the Vintage area where treasures await and I could be there on the first day before books were picked over.

First stop: The Bookstore in Vintage.

Since this year’s airplane raffle was for a 1946 Ercoupe, the first airplane I flew in and later soloed in, a stop to purchase a couple of tickets was a must.

Peggy buying raffle tickets.

Reviewing the hundreds of options for forums to attend, I made a list of six or seven that caught my attention, including a few safety presentations in the FAA building and others on emergency procedures and early women naval aviators.

Attending the Middle Tennessee State University and Liberty University alumni dinners on the grounds was a treat.

Peggy meets up with friends from Middle Tennessee State University, Savannah Richardson (left) and Bri McDonald.

Peggy with Erin Stewart, one of her previous aviation master’s degree students at Liberty University.

And just having time to look at so many airplanes was truly a highlight. I started in the Vintage area and moved through Homebuilts, the West Ramp, Aerobatics, and Warbirds at my own pace.

Jennifer Thomas, who worked at Women in Aviation with Peggy as a fundraiser and is now membership manager for the DC-3 Society, poses with Peggy near “Miss Virginia” a C-47 that is a member of the DC-3 Society and D-Day Squadron.

Exploring the Exhibits was also a more enjoyable experience this year as there was time to leisurely investigate new products, as well as visit with long-time exhibitors.

Two of the Theater in the Woods presentations and night air shows were also a part of my week in Oshkosh with “nothing to do.”

But best of all was seeing and having time to actually stop and carry out a longer than normal conversation with many friends. In years past, I would stop and spend only five or 10 minutes because I was heading off to the next item on my schedule, but at this show, a conversation of 30 minutes or more was not unusual.

I ran into old flight students, EAA chapter members from various locations I have lived, colleagues and students from universities and aviation associations, and many long-time friends.

Peggy had time to meet up during the show with one of her former students, Tom Snow, who is also a writer for General Aviation News. (All Photos Courtesy Peggy Chabrian)

I’m already looking forward to attending Oshkosh next year with “nothing to do.”

EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2024 is set for July 22-28.

Peggy Chabrian recently retired as president of Women in Aviation International, an association she founded in 1990. She has been a CFI and aviation educator for 40 years and is now enjoying spending more time with her husband and teaching part time for Liberty Universit