First flight for French trainer

INTEGRAL S, the training version of Aura Aero’s two-seater aircraft designed for training, aerobatics, and recreational flight, had its first flight July 28, 2023, at Toulouse-Francazal Airport in France.

The flight test program will continue through the next several months, as the airplane works its way to EASA CS-23 certification, which should take place during 2024, according to company officials. FAA certification will follow.

With the first flight, officials with the French manufacturer say the company “takes another step towards the electrification of the INTEGRAL family of aircraft, with the first flight of the INTEGRAL E planned in the coming months.”

INTEGRAL S Technical Specifications

Configuration: Two-seater/side by side, tricycle landing gear

Length: 23.82 feet

Wingspan: 28.80 feet

Height: 8.13 feet

Maximum Take Off Weight: 2,216 pounds

Engine: Lycoming IO-360 (180 hp @ 2,700 rpm)

Constant speed three-blade propeller

Range: 500 nm

Fuel capacity: 42 US gallons

For more information: Aura-Aero.com