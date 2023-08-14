General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

First flight for French trainer

By · · Leave a Comment

INTEGRAL S, the training version of Aura Aero’s two-seater aircraft designed for training, aerobatics, and recreational flight, had its first flight July 28, 2023, at Toulouse-Francazal Airport in France.

The flight test program will continue through the next several months, as the airplane works its way to EASA CS-23 certification, which should take place during 2024, according to company officials. FAA certification will follow.

With the first flight, officials with the French manufacturer say the company “takes another step towards the electrification of the INTEGRAL family of aircraft, with the first flight of the INTEGRAL E planned in the coming months.”

INTEGRAL S Technical Specifications

  • Configuration: Two-seater/side by side, tricycle landing gear
  • Length: 23.82 feet
  • Wingspan: 28.80 feet
  • Height: 8.13 feet
  • Maximum Take Off Weight: 2,216 pounds
  • Engine: Lycoming IO-360 (180 hp @ 2,700 rpm)
  • Constant speed three-blade propeller
  • Range: 500 nm
  • Fuel capacity: 42 US gallons

For more information: Aura-Aero.com

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.