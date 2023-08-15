General Aviation News

A completely different way of flying

Photo by Chris Tedesco

Nearly 30,000 spectators gathered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2023, for Red Bull Flugtag.

Photo by Chris Tedesco

What is Flugtag?

According to Red Bull officials, Flugtag challenges “wacky engineers and fearless pilots to fulfill their dream of flying. First they construct their flying machine. Then they take a leap of faith. Or, as is more often the case, plunge into the waters below.”

Photo by Chris Tedesco

The Cincinnati competition drew 40 team “flying” into the Ohio River with the “human-powered one-of-a-kind crafts,” according to Red Bull officials.

Photo by Chris Tedesco

A replay of the event is scheduled for Aug. 19 from 6-7 p.m ET on ESPN2.

