Pictures of the Day: Flying the Jenny to Bowman Field

Larry Bailey submitted these photos and note: “A beautiful sunrise en route to BowmanFest 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky, at 1,600 feet in a 1917 JN-4 Jenny somewhere between Bowling Green, Kentucky, and our fuel stop at Elizabethtown, Kentucky. OAT on our cheeks ~36° F. Airspeed (as indicated on the wings trip gauge) ~72 mph. Ground speed ~42 mph! The Jenny is owned by the Friends of the Jenny, a non-profit organization.”

“This was the 100th anniversary of Bowman Field (KLOU), well actually 102 years since we were unable to celebrate until after the pandemic. The Jenny was the oldest aircraft participating in the weekend show.”

Larry sent in a few other photos taken at the show:

The Jenny parked in show center over the compass rose at the airport.

A 1/4 scale RC model parked next to the Jenny.

The Jenny landing at the airport.

