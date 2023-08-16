Picture of the Day: Trusty old workhorse

Kurt Winker submitted this photo and note: “Amazing what a trusty old workhorse like the Cherokee 235 can do. The world’s oldest 235 in Santa Theresa, New Mexico, picking up my son’s Christmas present.”

“I’ve had this old bird for over 20 years. My son’s first flight was when he was just a couple months old. He’s still flying with me in it now at 19.”

