General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

When does a Cessna 172 beat a P-51 Mustang?

By · · 2 Comments

A Cessna 172 in flight. (Photo by Textron Aviation)

A recent post on technology news site SlashGear ranks the “10 Most Iconic Airplanes In Aviation History.”

“Some aircraft rise above (quite literally) and leave an indelible mark on our collective psyche,” writes Justin Owen. “A few inspire awe while others invoke nostalgia, and some stand as a symbol for something, such as national pride or the spirit of innovation. Although there are many to choose from, here’s an exploration of 10 of the most iconic planes in aviation history.”

The list includes a couple of airliners, and warbirds, including the P-51 Mustang and B-52 Stratofortress. And, of course, any list of iconic aircraft must include the Wright Flyer.

From the Library of Congress, the first photo of Orville Wright in flight, covering 120 feet on Dec. 17, 1903.

But topping the list is the Cessna 172.

Here’s what Justin Owen says about why it is the most iconic airplane:

“The Cessna 172 is a staple of general aviation airports across the country and can be found in rural and remote airstrips around the world,” he says. “What makes the 172 such a great plane is that it is easy to fly and a simple plane for beginner pilots. This is how it earned its iconic status. A sizable majority of pilots licensed in the United States learn how to fly in a Cessna 172.”

You can read the full post here. Then post in the comments below your choices for the most iconic airplanes in history.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Comments

  1. Source article is loaded with factual errors. For example, the vast, vast majority of Cessna 172’s were manufactured with 4 cylinder engines, not 6 as the article claims. The only exception I know of is the 172XP.

    Reply

    • The C172 used the Continental O-300, 6 cylinder engine from 1955 to 1967,[ the C172H].
      In 1968 it started using the Lycoming, O-320, 4 cylinder, and now uses the Lyc. IO-360.
      It did not use any Lycoming 6 cylinder engines.

      The C172XP is on the same type certificate as the C175B that I fly, but different 6 cylinder engines.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.