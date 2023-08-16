When does a Cessna 172 beat a P-51 Mustang?

A Cessna 172 in flight. (Photo by Textron Aviation)

A recent post on technology news site SlashGear ranks the “10 Most Iconic Airplanes In Aviation History.”

“Some aircraft rise above (quite literally) and leave an indelible mark on our collective psyche,” writes Justin Owen. “A few inspire awe while others invoke nostalgia, and some stand as a symbol for something, such as national pride or the spirit of innovation. Although there are many to choose from, here’s an exploration of 10 of the most iconic planes in aviation history.”

The list includes a couple of airliners, and warbirds, including the P-51 Mustang and B-52 Stratofortress. And, of course, any list of iconic aircraft must include the Wright Flyer.

From the Library of Congress, the first photo of Orville Wright in flight, covering 120 feet on Dec. 17, 1903.

But topping the list is the Cessna 172.

Here’s what Justin Owen says about why it is the most iconic airplane:

“The Cessna 172 is a staple of general aviation airports across the country and can be found in rural and remote airstrips around the world,” he says. “What makes the 172 such a great plane is that it is easy to fly and a simple plane for beginner pilots. This is how it earned its iconic status. A sizable majority of pilots licensed in the United States learn how to fly in a Cessna 172.”

You can read the full post here. Then post in the comments below your choices for the most iconic airplanes in history.