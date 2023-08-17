Breitling releases U.S. limited edition watch

Breitling has introduced the Navitimer B01 Chronograph 46 U.S. Limited Edition watch.

Limited to 300 pieces, the watch is available exclusively in the United States, according to officials with the Swiss watchmaker.

The watch features an anthracite dial with black sub-dials, a stainless steel and 18 karat red gold case measuring 46 millimeters on a black alligator leather strap with a folding clasp, company officials said.

Various models of the Navitimer have been released since 1952 when Willy Breitling developed a wrist-worn chronograph with a circular slide rule that would allow pilots to perform all necessary flight calculations.

Two years later, the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) claimed the design as its official timepiece. The association’s winged logo was emblazoned at 12 o’clock, and the “navigation timer” — or Navitimer — was born.

While there have been many iterations of the watch since its debut, this Navitimer captures its most classic features, including its circular slide rule, baton indexes, trio of chronograph counters, and notched bezel, according to company officials. A flattened slide rule and a domed crystal create the illusion of a sleeker profile, they added.

Price: $11,900.

For more information: Breitling.com