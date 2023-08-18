Smoke and haze disrupt mountain flying training

The flight instructor reported that, while conducting mountain flying training near Wenatchee, Washington, the pilot-rated student was using roads as a primary means of navigation.

The student made a wrong turn due to smoke and haze and entered an area where the Cessna 172 could not out-climb terrain.

The flight instructor assumed control of the airplane, which subsequently collided with trees.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings and fuselage.

Probable Cause: The student pilot’s inadequate inflight navigation and the flight instructors delayed remedial action which resulted in a collision with trees.

NTSB Identification: 103781

