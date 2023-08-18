General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Smoke and haze disrupt mountain flying training

By · · Leave a Comment

The flight instructor reported that, while conducting mountain flying training near Wenatchee, Washington, the pilot-rated student was using roads as a primary means of navigation.

The student made a wrong turn due to smoke and haze and entered an area where the Cessna 172 could not out-climb terrain.

The flight instructor assumed control of the airplane, which subsequently collided with trees.

The airplane sustained substantial damage to both wings and fuselage.

Probable Cause: The student pilot’s inadequate inflight navigation and the flight instructors delayed remedial action which resulted in a collision with trees.

NTSB Identification: 103781

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This August 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.