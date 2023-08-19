Cirrus Aircraft to sponsors Able Flight student pilot scholarship

Cirrus Aircraft has committed to sponsoring an Able Flight scholarship for a student pilot for three years starting in 2023.

Non-profit Able Flight provides flight and aviation career training scholarships to people with physical disabilities, including wounded veterans.

A member of the Able Flight Class of 2023 was honored as the initial designee for the new Cirrus scholarship at a ceremony at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023.

Cirrus Aircraft’s Executive Director of Marketing, Patrick Sniffen, was on hand to pin pilot wings on Melvin Du of Colorado as the first recipient of the Cirrus Aircraft and Able Flight Scholarship.

“We are delighted to support Able Flight with their mission to offer people with disability a chance to learn to fly or enter an aviation career through training. Able Flight’s mission to make aviation accessible to all meshes well with Cirrus’ vision to make aviation personal and easy to access,” said Sniffen.

“We welcome Cirrus Aircraft’s support of our unique mission,” said Able Flight’s Executive Director Charles Stites. “Their generous sponsorship will help make it possible for a deserving scholarship recipient to overcome their physical challenges and become a licensed pilot or to receive training allowing them to have a career in aviation.”

For more information: CirrusAircraft.com, AbleFlight.org



