Fred Johnsen, the force behind the Airailimages YouTube channel and General Aviation News Of Wings & Things columnist, sent in these two videos from Warbird Roundup 2023, held Aug. 12-13 in Nampa, Idaho.

“Warbird Roundup is a favorite August event in these parts, with the staff and volunteers of the Warhawk Air Museum welcoming several thousands of visitors with the museum’s trademark friendliness and respect for veterans,” Fred notes.

“Watch for rarities like the silver P-51H flown by Steve Coutches, and the Planes of Fame P-38. More Mustangs, P-40s, a Corsair, Texans, and an L-2 and L-4 take turns in the sky.”