CFI’s first flight lesson ends in bent 172

The flight instructor told investigators this was the first flight lesson for the student and her first flight lesson as an instructor.

They taxied the Cessna 172 to the active runway at the airport in Miami to complete preflight tasks.

After a normal engine run-up, the flight was instructed to line-up and wait for a Cessna Caravan that had just departed.

After being cleared for takeoff, the flight instructor initiated the takeoff roll and rotated at 60 knots.

When the flight was about 20 to 30 feet above the runway, they experienced a very strong rolling force to the left, which she attempted to correct with a considerable amount of right aileron and right rudder.

She then reduced power to abort the takeoff, but the airplane hit the runway hard and bounced twice, which resulted in substantial damage to the fuselage.

She taxied off the runway and the airplane was towed to the maintenance hangar.

A pilot who had flown the airplane earlier that day reported the airplane flew “ok” with no discrepancies reported.

Probable Cause: The failure of the flight instructor to maintain the proper rate of descent during the aborted takeoff.

NTSB Identification: 103671

This August 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.