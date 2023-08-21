General Aviation News

Is it OK to cruise with an oil temperature of 245°?

An oil temperature and pressure gauge from a GA aircraft. (Photo by Robbie McConnel)

I have had a few interesting questions about oil lately, including one that concerned oil temperatures in a Cessna aircraft in which the gauge green band had a reading of 245°F as the high limit.

The pilot was wondering if it was OK to cruise at or near that temperature.

I like this question because I can give a definite answer: No.

There are several reasons for not flying at that high of an oil temperature.

The only time that 245° oil temp is OK is on takeoff and initial climb-out.

Once you are at altitude, the temperature should settle down to around 180° to 200°.

The concern is that on most aircraft that are not equipped with a CHT or EGT gauge, the oil temperature gauge is the only indicator of what is going on in your engine. If you are cruising at 245° oil temp, this is usually an indication of a cooling problem or engine problem.

The 50° Rule

Another concern is that the oil will not hold up for too long at that elevated temperature.

A good general rule is that as oil goes through an engine, it will usually see some instantaneous temperatures that are 50° higher than bulk oil temperatures.

Therefore, at a 245° bulk oil temperature, the oil may get to around 295°-300° at some point in the engine. This is too high if it stays at that point for very long.

The 50° rule is also important on the low end of the range.

A little simple math will show us that an oil temperature of 160° or less means that at no time in the engine will the oil temperature be above that magic 212° needed to boil the water out of the oil.

That is why it is so important to get your oil temperature up to at least 180° during cruise conditions.

So, shoot for a cruise oil temperature in that 180°-200° range for best engine life.

