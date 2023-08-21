Powley inducted into Flight Instructor Hall of Fame

The National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI) has recognized Lt. Col. Herbert W. (Bill) Powley, USAF (Ret.), as the 2023 inductee into the Flight Instructor Hall of Fame.

Powley joins “an elite group of individuals who have been recognized for their significant contributions to flight instruction,” according to NAFI officials.

“We are honored to induct Lt. Col. Powley into the Flight Instructor Hall of Fame,” said NAFI Chairperson Karen Kalishek. “His lifelong dedication to flight instruction and aviation safety has touched thousands of lives and serves as an inspiration to flight instructors everywhere.”

Powley graduated from the Air Force Academy and served more than 23 years as a fighter pilot, flight instructor, and test pilot, including two tours in Vietnam flying 347 missions in the F-4 and A-7.

After his retirement from the Air Force in 1991, he continued to share his passion for aviation by volunteering his time to train pilots. He founded FLIGHT Foundation (Flight Lesson Instructional Grants Helping Teens) and has raised more than $1.9 million. He has flown almost 12,000 students on more than 4,000 discovery flights, most of which were free.

The induction ceremony was held during the NAFI membership breakfast at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023.