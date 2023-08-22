A near miss in the traffic pattern

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

I was in the traffic pattern with my student teaching landings and takeoffs. We had landed and done a touch-and-go; after about halfway down the runway we started our takeoff and climb out.

While that was happening there was a Piper Cherokee from a flight school that was on short final and had done a go-around at the same time.

While I was climbing to about 500 to 600 feet, I got a notice from other instructors I work with that their ADS-B showed the Cherokee directly above us during their go-around within 200 feet vertically, and not until right above us during their go-around did they finally sidestep to the right to keep us in sight.

They proceeded to stay in the traffic pattern close behind us the entire time.

Within 500 feet is a near miss air collision according to the FAA. This bozo needs to learn common sense on go-around procedures regardless if it’s at a towered or uncontrolled airport and sidestep during a go-around when you have aircraft straight ahead of you in the upwind to maintain visual sight.

Our blind spot in a C152 is above us with high wings, so obviously we couldn’t see the aircraft.

Primary Problem: Procedure

ACN: 1992851