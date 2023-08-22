General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Latest editions of Aviation Maintenance Technician Handbooks available

By · · Leave a Comment

New editions of the FAA Aviation Maintenance Technician Handbooks for General, Airframe, and Powerplant are now available from Aviation Supplies & Academics (ASA).

The handbooks are designed for use by instructors and applicants preparing for the FAA Knowledge Exam and Oral & Practical (O&P) Exams required to obtain an Aviation Mechanic Certificate with Airframe and/or Powerplant Ratings, better known as an A&P license.

Reflecting current technologies, equipment, and procedures, the 2023 editions provide the guidance to support the FAA Aviation Mechanic Airman Certification Standards (ACS) and 14 CFR Part 147 Aviation Maintenance Technician Schools, according to ASA officials.

Illustrated throughout with full-color drawings and photographs, each handbook also offers a glossary and index, officials noted.

The books are available in softcover and eBook versions. Prices start at $46.95.

For more information: ASA2Fly.com.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.