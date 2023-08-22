Picture of the Day: Coming straight at us

Richard Medley submitted this photo and note: “Flying around Kentucky doing instrument training with Brian in a 2021 Cessna 172 based at historic Bowman Field (KLOU), we came across this plane coming straight at us at 2 o’clock. Oh, no worries, it was just our reflection off the clouds.”

