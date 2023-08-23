Picture of the Day: Flying over Lake Conroe

Javier Vera submitted this photo and note: “How do we aviation lovers take advantage of a beautiful day? Flying. And it is even better when doing a formation flight with friends. While I fly with Stephen Jones in his Bonanza V-Tail, I take the opportunity to photograph his daughter, Lauren Jones, in command of this Cessna 177 Cardinal, flying with two friends, Blair and Jarrod. It was definitely a great afternoon flying over Lake Conroe in Texas!”

Would you like to have your photo featured as Picture of the Day? You can submit it via this form.

All photos sent in for Picture of the Day are also considered for our new Page 4 photo feature in the print issue of General Aviation News, as well as A Year in Pictures in the December issues.

Click here to see the photo of the day archives.