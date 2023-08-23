Pilot bumps fuel selector valve on takeoff, leading to fuel starvation

The pilot performed a preflight inspection of the Alaskan Air Adventures SQ2 with no anomalies noted.

After takeoff from the airport in Talkeetna, Alaska, when the plane was about 50 feet above ground level, the engine lost total power.

The pilot elected to land the airplane straight ahead on the runway, but there was not enough runway remaining to stop the airplane, so he maneuvered it into vegetation on the side of the runway to avoid a runway overrun.

After the airplane came to rest, the pilot noticed that the fuel selector was in between the right and left fuel tank positions, which likely got “bumped prior to takeoff.”

The airplane sustained substantial damage to the left wings and right elevator.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s inadvertent movement of the fuel selector valve to a position between the tanks, which resulted in fuel starvation and a subsequent loss of engine power.

NTSB Identification: 103709

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This August 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.