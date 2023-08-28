General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Sherwin-Williams looking for airplanes for its 2024 calendar

By · · Leave a Comment

The Cirrus aircraft in the 2023 calendar. (Photo by Sherwin Williams Aerospace Coatings)

Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings is now accepting entries for its 2024 calendar, which showcases aircraft paint schemes and exterior finishes completed with Sherwin-Williams coatings.

Submissions can be of any aircraft type, including general aviation certified and experimental aircraft.

The 2023 calendar included a Cirrus SF50 Vision Jet and SR22T, Van’s RV-14A, a Mooney M20J, and a Piper Aerostar 601P.

“Each year our calendar program grows in popularity and continues to represent the pinnacle of exceptional design and paint production excellence,” says Julie Voisin, Global Marketing Manager, Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings. “We are honored that our annual calendar program showcases the scheme designers and paint craftsman of the aviation industry and the incredible works of art they create.”

Submissions will be accepted through Sept. 15, 2023, and those selected for inclusion will be notified in November. Download the Sherwin-Williams Aerospace Coatings calendar entry form here to submit an aircraft.

For more information: Aerospace.Sherwin.com.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.