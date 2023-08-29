Freedom Aviation Network partners with Homeland Security to combat human trafficking

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Transportation have invited the Nashville-based non-profit, Freedom Aviation Network, to become a partner with the Blue Lightning Initiative.

The Blue Lightning Initiative is a joint effort led by DHS, DOT, and U.S. Customs and Border Protection to combat human trafficking. It provides ongoing training to help aviation personnel recognize and respond to potential human trafficking victims.

Freedom Aviation Network uses volunteer general aviation pilots to provide transportation to survivors of human trafficking and their advocates.

While there are many organizations working to combat human trafficking, a common problem they all face is the transport of survivors. The Polaris Project’s National Human Trafficking Hotline survey says 54% of human trafficking survivors noted that access to transportation was a barrier to leaving their situation.

Often, the survivor is at significant risk of being re-exploited by their captors if they remain in the same area. Freedom Aviation Network seeks to bridge that gap by providing survivors with safe transportation out of their area of danger.

“Becoming a partner in the Blue Lightning Initiative is a significant step for Freedom Aviation Network, as it gives us access to important training tools for our pilots and the aviation community,” said Jared Miller, executive director of Freedom Aviation Network.

“As a volunteer FAN pilot, I have to think about more than the mechanics of the flight. I must consider that for the survivor I meet I may be the first safe man they may have encountered in a very long time. It’s hard for me to even imagine the circumstances they are leaving, so having access to a training program that can help prepare me is critical,” said Trey Rochford, a volunteer FAN pilot and board member.

While only in operation for 10 months, Freedom Aviation Network now has more than 100 pilots in more than 31 states, according to Stephanie Lamar, co-founder and operations officer.

With Freedom Aviation Network, general aviation pilots donate their time and aircraft to provide transportation to survivors. FAN posts a need and their roster of volunteer pilots can sign up to fly that mission. FAN then coordinates to have the survivor and an advocate meet the pilot at a local airport to initiate the rescue flight.

Freedom Aviation Network will soon invite all of its volunteer pilots to participate in the Blue Lightning Initiative training.

The plan is to open the training up first to those pilots, then go into the general aviation community to train people on knowing what human trafficking is, how to identify potential victims, and how to respond appropriately.

If you are an aviation leader and would like to request training by FAN, you can do that by emailing info@freedomaviationnetwork.org.

Freedom Aviation Network has a continuing need for volunteer pilots and the funds to help the program keep up with expanding need, officials added.