Neither pilot sees the other until the last minute in near-miss

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

While returning from a training flight in the northwest VFR practice area of ZZZ on our way back into ZZZ1, I had a near miss on what could have been a mid-air collision.

I had just completed an aerobatic profile in the northwest practice area in the Extra 330. During the profile I spotted a number of other training aircraft in the area and made sure to deconflict during the entire flight.

Upon completion of the maneuvers I began our descent while performing S-Turns to scan for traffic. I saw no traffic, so I continued our descent and turned towards ZZZ1.

While flying southbound at approximately 6,000 feet I passed just under another training aircraft that was traveling east-west in the practice area. I did not even see them until they had passed right in front of us.

I failed to properly monitor the CTAF frequency during the flight, which could have potentially prevented the situation.

However, after landing I did go over to the flight school of the aircraft I had the near miss with to apologize. The pilot of the other aircraft was a DPE on a check ride with a student, and they said that they never saw me either visually or on ADS-B and were not even aware of the incident until I had told them about it.

Primary Problem: Human Factors

ACN: 1992165