Video: Gowen Thunder

Of Wings & Things columnist Frederick A. Johnsen, who is also the force behind the Airailimages YouTube channel, sent in this video he shot at Gowen Thunder, an air show held Aug. 26-27, 2023, in Boise, Idaho.

Fred describes what you’ll see: “The Idaho National Guard showcased capabilities ranging from A-10s to UH-60s and armored ground vehicles. Civilian aerobatic acts included Kyle Franklin’s comedy Cub routine and Jarrod Lindemann’s red Waco jet biplane. Out west, you can expect to see the occasional coyote and raptor on video too. Boise’s Mark Peterson was busy, demonstrating his TF-51D Mustang “DiamondBack,” a rare A-37, and Alpha jet. The day topped off with the USAF Thunderbirds jet demonstration team.”

