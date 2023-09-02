General Aviation News

Volunteers work to improve 100-year-old grass airstrip

A group of 25 volunteers gathered in late July 2023 to make improvements to Waterbury Airport (N41) in Connecticut, according to officials with the Recreational Aviation Foundation (RAF).

“We could not be more impressed with the turnout we had for the RAF work party at N41 Waterbury Airport,” said RAF Connecticut Ambassador Brian Thomas.

He noted that RAF Connecticut Liaison Andrew Lyons, Ambassadors Greg Delp and DJ Nicholson, and members from local Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) chapters accomplished a variety of tasks.

“The group of 25 volunteers put in a hard day’s work to improve our beloved little grass airport on its 100th year of operation,” Thomas added.

A June 2023 RAF grant, combined with funds raised during the airfield’s Mount Toberfest Fly-In, went toward the purchase of materials for two picnic tables, a RAF fire ring, park-style barbecue grills, and a composting outhouse.

The volunteers assembled the tables and removed large standing dead trees that were threatening the camping area. They split and stacked firewood, spread and leveled 18 tons of stone around the fire pit area, whacked weeds and “pesky” vines, and picked up and removed fallen leaves and branches, according to RAF officials.

Volunteers spread gravel donated by Segalla Sand and Gravel for the new RAF fire ring at Waterbury Airport.

“The many hands made quick work of the tasks, and N41 is looking better than ever, and ready for prime camping season,” Thomas said. “The aviation community here is strong and thriving here in Connecticut!”

For more information: TheRAF.org, Airfield.guide

