Is there a better way to get medical documents to the FAA?

In the latest episode of the Pilot Minute, Federal Air Surgeon Susan Northrup, MD, explains how pilots can make it easier to get documents to the FAA by bringing them with you to your AME appointment. Take a little bit more than a minute to watch the video — it might save you some time and headaches.
