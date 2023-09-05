General Aviation News

Congressional leaders to be honored by National Aviation Hall of Fame

Congressman Sam Graves (R-Missouri) during a Town Hall at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2023.

The National Aviation Hall of Fame (NAHF) will present the inaugural Congressional Leadership Award to Congressman Sam Graves (R-Missouri) and Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kansas).

The new award “pays homage to exceptional American leaders whose dedicated public service has bolstered the nation’s strength and significantly propelled advancements in aviation and aerospace,” according to NAHF officials. “This novel award series seeks to recognize individuals of remarkable character and integrity whose service and initiatives have significantly impacted the United States’ continued global leadership in aeronautics.”

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kansas)

“We couldn’t envision more deserving recipients for this inaugural honor,” said NAHF Chair Jim Cooling. “Congressman Graves and Senator Moran’s unwavering commitment to advancing general aviation, enhancing aviation safety, fostering education, and promoting accessibility has left an indelible mark on the industry and our nation.”

Graves, a pilot and aircraft owner, is chairman of the House Committee on Transportation & Infrastructure, while Moran is the ranking member of the Senate Veterans Affairs Committee and Commerce Committee-Aviation Subcommittee.

The awards will be presented Sept. 21, 2023, as part of the National Aviation Hall of Fame’s 59th Enshrinement Dinner and Ceremony.

Comments

  1. Yes, Chairman Graves is a staunch supporter of aviation and for that alone he might be commended; HOWEVER, any person who still denies that Trump lost must be confined to the Hall of Shame, NOT FAME. Senator Moran, thankfully, does not have that infamy attached to his resume. Oh by the way, I am a multiple generational and lifelong Republican who worked for President Reagan!!!

    Reply

