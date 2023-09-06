General Aviation News

New A&P school to open in November at KADS

The first class for the new Thrust Institute of Maintenance at Addison Airport (KADS) in Texas is set to takeoff Nov. 6, 2023.

Thrust Institute of Maintenance is an affiliate of Thrust Flight, a flight school with locations at KADS and North Texas Regional Airport (KGYI) in Denison, Texas.

The new maintenance school will offer an FAA-approved 12-month program to take students from “no experience to a certified A&P ready to work,” according to company officials.

Thrust Institute officials added they anticipate offering a night class for A&P students starting in early 2024.

For more information: ThrustInstitute.com.

