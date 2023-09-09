Video: Warbirds and Wheels

Smitty Smith of FunPlacesToFly.com just uploaded a video to YouTube shot at the Commemorative Air Force Warbirds and Wheels in Lancaster, Texas. The video, which features warbirds, experimentals, and other general aviation airplanes, does not include music, so you can hear all the wonderful engine sounds as the planes takeoff, land, and taxi.
Reader Interactions
Share this story
Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.
Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.
This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
Leave a Reply