Pennsylvania community college offers online professional pilot degree

Starting in the fall of 2023, the Community College of Beaver County (CCBC) will offer its James M. Johnson School of Aviation Sciences Professional Pilot associate degree online.

Future pilots who enroll at CCBC can complete all the program’s academic courses virtually while doing their flight training at one of nine flight schools across the state, including:

Online courses for the degree include Foundations and Development of Aviation, Private Pilot Flight Theory, Instrument Flight Theory, Commercial Flight Theory, Aircraft Engines & Systems, Aerodynamics of Flight, Human Factors Theory, Foundations in Meteorology, and more.

Graduates will also earn their private pilot certificate, Instrument rating, commercial certificate, and multi-engine and/or Certified Flight Instructor ratings.

They also will benefit from earning a Restricted Airline Transport Pilot (R-ATP) Certificate, which allows pilots to join airlines at 21 years old after 1,250 flight hours versus the standard 1,500 hours, according to college officials.

Pennsylvania residents will receive partial reimbursement for flight costs from CCBC’s PA Flight Discount Fund. On a per flight hour basis, pilots-in-training will receive reimbursement toward flight costs (currently $50 an hour). On average, students can expect to recoup 20% of the costs, officials noted.