General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Pennsylvania community college offers online professional pilot degree

By · · Leave a Comment

Starting in the fall of 2023, the Community College of Beaver County (CCBC) will offer its James M. Johnson School of Aviation Sciences Professional Pilot associate degree online.

Future pilots who enroll at CCBC can complete all the program’s academic courses virtually while doing their flight training at one of nine flight schools across the state, including:

Online courses for the degree include Foundations and Development of Aviation, Private Pilot Flight Theory, Instrument Flight Theory, Commercial Flight Theory, Aircraft Engines & Systems, Aerodynamics of Flight, Human Factors Theory, Foundations in Meteorology, and more.

Graduates will also earn their private pilot certificate, Instrument rating, commercial certificate, and multi-engine and/or Certified Flight Instructor ratings.

They also will benefit from earning a Restricted Airline Transport Pilot (R-ATP) Certificate, which allows pilots to join airlines at 21 years old after 1,250 flight hours versus the standard 1,500 hours, according to college officials.

Pennsylvania residents will receive partial reimbursement for flight costs from CCBC’s PA Flight Discount Fund. On a per flight hour basis, pilots-in-training will receive reimbursement toward flight costs (currently $50 an hour). On average, students can expect to recoup 20% of the costs, officials noted.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.