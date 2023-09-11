Picture of the Day: Flying over the Zenith Homecoming

Sebastien Heintz submitted this photo and note: “Jon Humberd flies his Zenith Super 701 light sport utility Sky Jeep at the annual Zenith Homecoming fly-in at the kit aircraft factory in Mexico, Missouri. The 2023 Homecoming fly-in is set for Sept. 15-16.”

