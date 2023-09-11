Pilot runs out of fuel bringing new plane home

The pilot reported that he and his friend went to purchase an airplane from an airport in North Carolina. After an inspection and test flight of the Piper PA-16, he stated that, “we filled both tanks and called it a day.”

He returned the next day to pick up the airplane and said that he checked the fuel tanks and they looked full.

He departed the airport en route home and climbed to an altitude of 4,500 feet.

He was aloft for three hours, using the right tank for 1 hour 30 minutes, followed by the left tank for 1 hour 30 minutes.

He said that the engine “quit running” and he switched back to the right fuel tank.

The engine started and ran for a few minutes before stopping again.

He decided to conduct an emergency landing on a rough logging road near Greensboro, Georgia.

After the emergency landing, he checked the fuel tanks and they were both empty.

During a telephone interview with the pilot, he stated that his friend refueled the airplane, and he did not know how much fuel was put into the tanks.

The FAA inspector who responded to the scene confirmed that both fuel tanks were empty. He did not observe any breaches of the fuel tanks nor did he find any anomalies of the fueling system.

During inspection of the airplane by a mechanic, structural damage was discovered on the firewall. The engine mount was also observed buckled.

Probable Cause: The pilot’s inadequate preflight planning and fuel system inspection, which resulted in fuel exhaustion.

NTSB Identification: 104094

This September 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.