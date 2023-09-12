Video: Managing Weather Deviations

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Air Safety Institute (ASI) released a new video in its Beyond Proficient: IFR video series that provides practical advice on dealing with unforecast weather during an IFR flight.

“Managing Weather Deviations offers tips on safely navigating around adverse weather,” said ASI Senior Director Paul Deres. “It’s important to leverage all available weather resources in flight to help paint an accurate picture — on-board radar, datalink/NEXRAD weather, Flight Service, PIREPs and, of course, ATC. Not all ATC facilities, however, have weather radar capabilities, but those that do can help pilots know about areas of precipitation and their intensity levels to steer us clear of what lies ahead.”

“Also, it’s one thing to file an alternate on an IFR flight plan, but once you’re airborne the process of identifying an alternate becomes more dynamic since a diversion for weather could happen at any point along your route of flight.”

ASI collaborated with FlightInsight to create the videos that offer tips and tricks to master complex instrument flying aspects.

