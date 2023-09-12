General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

Video: Managing Weather Deviations

By · · Leave a Comment

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association Air Safety Institute (ASI) released a new video in its Beyond Proficient: IFR video series that provides practical advice on dealing with unforecast weather during an IFR flight.

“Managing Weather Deviations offers tips on safely navigating around adverse weather,” said ASI Senior Director Paul Deres. “It’s important to leverage all available weather resources in flight to help paint an accurate picture — on-board radar, datalink/NEXRAD weather, Flight Service, PIREPs and, of course, ATC. Not all ATC facilities, however, have weather radar capabilities, but those that do can help pilots know about areas of precipitation and their intensity levels to steer us clear of what lies ahead.”

“Also, it’s one thing to file an alternate on an IFR flight plan, but once you’re airborne the process of identifying an alternate becomes more dynamic since a diversion for weather could happen at any point along your route of flight.”

ASI collaborated with FlightInsight to create the videos that offer tips and tricks to master complex instrument flying aspects.

View Managing Weather Deviations and other videos in the Beyond Proficient: IFR series here.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.