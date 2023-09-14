Applications open for $1 million in scholarships

Using a new online platform, the 2024 Women in Aviation International (WAI) scholarship program is now open at WAI.org/Scholarships.

There are more than 105 scholarships valued at more than $1 million offered for flight training, engineering, maintenance, dispatch, drones, and professional development for individuals in all stages of life. This 2024 scholarship cycle includes nearly 10 new scholarships to further members’ learning in flight training, space engineering, and aircraft maintenance.

Applicants are encouraged to check for new scholarships often and may apply for up to three scholarships a year, according to association officials.

The total amount of scholarships awarded by WAI since 1995 is now more than $16.4 million.

In order to qualify for a scholarship, the applicant must be a WAI member as of Oct. 1, 2023. Applications must be submitted to WAI by 11:59 p.m. EDT Oct. 12, 2023.

Details of each scholarship, application requirements, FAQs, plus tips for submitting a winning application can be found at WAI.org/Scholarships.