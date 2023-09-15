Pilot mistakenly extends flaps instead of landing gear

The pilot and flight instructor were conducting a flight review in the Beech M35.

On the downwind leg of the traffic pattern at the airport in Osage Beach, Missouri, the pilot reduced the throttle to idle to simulate an engine failure, but then inadvertently extended the flaps instead of the landing gear.

While on short final, he increased engine power to ensure that the airplane reached the runway and, as such, the landing gear horn did not sound.

However, when engine power was subsequently reduced to idle before touch down, the pilot then heard the landing gear horn. The airplane landed on the runway with the landing gear retracted.

The airplane came to rest on the runway and sustained substantial damage to the engine keel beam.

Probable Cause: The pilot and flight instructor’s failure to ensure that the landing gear were extended prior to landing.

NTSB Identification: 103966

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This September 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.