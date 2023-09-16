General Aviation News

FAA extends Remote ID enforcement date for drone pilots

(Photo by Jason Blackeye via Unsplash)

Drone pilots who are unable to comply with the FAA’s broadcast requirement of the Remote ID Rule now have until March 16, 2024, to equip their aircraft.

After that date, drone operators could face fines and suspension or revocation of pilot certificates, FAA officials said.

The original deadline was set for Sept. 16, 2023.

In making the decision to extend the enforcement date, officials said “the FAA recognizes the unanticipated issues that some operators are experiencing finding some remote identification broadcast modules.”

“Drone pilots can meet this deadline by purchasing a standard Remote ID equipped drone from a manufacturer or purchasing a Remote ID broadcast module which can be affixed to existing drones that do not have Remote ID equipment,” FAA officials explained.

Remote ID acts like a digital license plate and will help the FAA, law enforcement, and other federal agencies find the control station when a drone appears to be flying in an unsafe manner or where it is not allowed to fly.

Learn more about Remote Identification here.

