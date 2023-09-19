Picture of the Day: Open doors and storms

Alexis Altmann submitted this photo and note: “I was supposed to land at Eugene F. Correia International Airport (SYEC) in Ogle, Guyana, in what would have been the last stop on the South American continent before hopping from island to island to my final destination in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. But a very fast front forced us to alternate to Cheddi Jagan International Airport (SYCJ). Once we cleared customs and immigration, I saw my beautiful SR22, open doors, with the storm behind and knew it was a perfect shot.”

