A Young Eagle pays it forward

EAA Chapter 534 pilot Rosie Rivera (right) takes her first two Young Eagles for their introductory flights, Amalie Weaver and Gabriel Carrasquillo. It wasn’t too many years ago that Rosie was the Young Eagle.

Five years ago, Rosie Rivera had her first flight in a general aviation plane as a Young Eagle.

On Sept. 16, 2023, she was in the pilot’s seat when Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 held a Young Eagles rally at Leesburg International Airport (KLEE).

It was a warm sunny Florida morning when eight eager and excited kids entered the EAA chapter hangar, along with their parents and friends, to take part in the September Young Eagles Rally.

Young Eagles events are sponsored by EAA chapters throughout the world to introduce young people ages 8 to 17 to the joy of flying in general aviation aircraft.

These introductory flights are free. The chapters provide volunteer pilots, their private planes, and ground volunteers to ensure that everybody has a great experience.

Young Eagle Daniel Swartz in Mark Peebles’ vintage Fairchild aircraft.

As time goes on, and they become older, the hope is they will select careers as pilots or some other related aerospace vocation.

During these flights, which take around 15 to 30 minutes, some of the young people get a chance to fly the airplane for a short time under the watchful eye and guidance of their EAA pilot.

Upon completion of their flights, they receive a commemorative certificate and an official logbook signed by their pilot.

They also receive several other free perks, such as access to an online Sporty’s Learn to Fly Course. When they complete this course, they will be eligible for a free flying lesson at a flight school of their choice.

They also receive free admission to more than 300 science and technology museums and a free student membership to the Academy of Model Aeronautics.

Young Eagle Trevor Henderson is ready for takeoff with his EAA Chapter 534 pilot Steve Tilford.

If their interest is peaked enough, they may want to join the EAA Chapter 534 aviation youth program called Squadron 534. Here kids learn more about aviation, such as how to use tools for building and repairing aircraft as well as aerodynamics.

Through this program they can compete for a Ray Aviation Scholarship, which provides a grant of $11,000 to pay for the cost of flight instruction at a flight school of their choice.

At the 2023 September Young Eagles rally, EAA Chapter 534 provided six pilots and their private aircraft and 10 ground crew to do the paperwork and escort kids and parents safely to and from the ramp.

Six EAA Chapter 534 pilots volunteered their time and planes to fly Young Eagles at the Leesburg International Airport. (L to R first row) Rosie Rivera, Joel Hargis, and Jim Rogers, (L to R second row) Bo Wroten, Mark Peebles, and Steve Tilford. (All Photos by Ted Luebbers)

This was a very special day for Rosie, a 2021 Ray Aviation Scholarship winner. Now that she’s earned her pilot certificate, she was given the honor of flying two Young Eagles.

While pursuing a nursing degree in college she has earned a seaplane rating, an instrument rating, and is currently working on her commercial rating. Her aviation goals are to become a Certified Flight Instructor and missionary pilot.

Rosie was applauded by the other EAA Chapter 534 Pilots and welcomed to their ranks.

For more information: EAA.org, EAAChapter534.org.