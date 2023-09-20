Pilot’s assumptions about fuel prove wrong

Before he departed for a cross-country flight, the pilot asked the fuel servicing personnel to fill the Piper PA-32’s left fuel tank.

While en route and burning fuel only from the left tank, the airplane lost all engine power. The pilot executed a forced landing into a field near Hancock, Minnesota, which resulted in substantial damage to the right wing and fuselage. The pilot sustained minor injuries in the crash.

During a post-accident inspection, the left fuel tank was found to be empty.

The pilot told investigators that he assumed all of his fuel tanks were full at the time of departure but did not confirm the fuel level by looking in the tanks or at the fuel gauges.

He also stated that his failure to verify the fuel quantity resulted in a fuel exhaustion event when the 6.6 gallons of fuel in the left main tank were consumed.

He did not use fuel from the right tank during the flight.

Probable Cause: A total loss of engine power as a result of fuel starvation. Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s failure to properly manage the fuel on board the airplane and his failure to perform an adequate preflight inspection.

NTSB Identification: 104002

