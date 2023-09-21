Pilot’s mistake ‘could have had a tragic ending’

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

Upon receiving the ATIS, I input 30.87 instead of 29.87. This led me to fly the initial phase of my flight 1,000 feet lower than I thought.

Upon takeoff from ZZZ, I climbed in the downwind, surprised that I made it to 2,600 feet already and turned on course, which would have taken me directly over the adjacent and overlapping Class D airspace at ZZZ1.

I almost certainly entered the adjacent airspace without a clearance.

I then started a practice approach into ZZZ2, and my iPad gave me a terrain warning. When I intercepted the glideslope later than anticipated, I noted the error and executed a miss approach.

Complacency was the main factor.

While busting airspace could have been dangerous, there were no known aircraft operating at ZZZ1 at the time. However, an instrument approach off by 1,000 feet vertical could have had a tragic ending.

For this reason, I will carry this lesson with me through the rest of my flying career and be hyper vigilant about entering the correct altimeter setting.

Primary Problem: Human Factors

ACN: 1992044