EarthX batteries earn FAA approval

EarthX has earned an FAA AML STC that will permit the installation of its FAA TSO’d 12V LiFePO4 lithium battery on a wide variety of single-engine Cessna, Piper, and Mooney aircraft, as well as the Aviat A-1.
According to company officials, benefits of the new battery include:
- More than 23 pounds lighter than an equivalent lead acid battery
- Increased cranking power
- Battery life span over six years
- Fully recharges in minutes
- Installation kit includes a battery management system that can alert you to anything outside the normal range.
The FAA TSO’d 12V LiFePO4 12V battery and STC retail for $699. The cost of the installation kit varies by aircraft model. Details are available on the EarthX website.
The single-engine Cessna models included on the initial AML STC include:
- 120/140
- 150, 150A, B, and C
- P172D
- 175, 175A, B, and C
- 177, 177A, B, and 177RG
- 180, 180A through K
- 182, 182A through Q
- 185, 185A through F, and A185E
The single-engine Piper models included on the initial AML STC include:
- PA-28-140, 150, 151, 160, 161, 180, 181
- PA-28-201T
- PA-28-235, and -236
- PA-28R-180, -200, -201, and -201T
- PA-28RT-201 and -201T
- PA-28S-160, -180
- PA-12, -18, -20, -22, -24, and -32
The single-engine Mooney models included on the initial AML STC include: the M20E, F, J, and K.
The single-engine Aviat included on the initial AML STC is the A-1.
For more information: EarthXBatteries.com
Comments
JimH in CA says
A few comments vs the Concorde RG-25XC in my Cessna 175B;
– it is 18 lb lighter, 5.4 vs 23.5, [ equivalent to 3 gallons of 100LL, fuel capacity is 52 gal. ]
– similar CAA amps, 390 vs 350
– a lot lower amp-hour capacity, 15 vs 24 AH. [ reduced safety if the charging system fails ]
– the TSO kit is $900 vs $400 for the RG25XC. [ I’ve gotten 4-5 years life from the RG25XC ]
– it’s required to run a long wire to the panel for the battery management indicator.
All the approved installations appear to be for aircraft that do not have the battery forward of the firewall. [ maybe less tolerant of high temperatures …only 1 Cessna 172 approved ]