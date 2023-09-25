EarthX batteries earn FAA approval

EarthX has earned an FAA AML STC that will permit the installation of its FAA TSO’d 12V LiFePO4 lithium battery on a wide variety of single-engine Cessna, Piper, and Mooney aircraft, as well as the Aviat A-1.

According to company officials, benefits of the new battery include:

More than 23 pounds lighter than an equivalent lead acid battery

Increased cranking power

Battery life span over six years

Fully recharges in minutes

Installation kit includes a battery management system that can alert you to anything outside the normal range.

The FAA TSO’d 12V LiFePO4 12V battery and STC retail for $699. The cost of the installation kit varies by aircraft model. Details are available on the EarthX website.

The single-engine Cessna models included on the initial AML STC include:

120/140

150, 150A, B, and C

P172D

175, 175A, B, and C

177, 177A, B, and 177RG

180, 180A through K

182, 182A through Q

185, 185A through F, and A185E

The single-engine Piper models included on the initial AML STC include:

PA-28-140, 150, 151, 160, 161, 180, 181

PA-28-201T

PA-28-235, and -236

PA-28R-180, -200, -201, and -201T

PA-28RT-201 and -201T

PA-28S-160, -180

PA-12, -18, -20, -22, -24, and -32

The single-engine Mooney models included on the initial AML STC include: the M20E, F, J, and K.

The single-engine Aviat included on the initial AML STC is the A-1.

For more information: EarthXBatteries.com