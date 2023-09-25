General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

EarthX batteries earn FAA approval

By · · 1 Comment

EarthX has earned an FAA AML STC that will permit the installation of its FAA TSO’d 12V LiFePO4 lithium battery on a wide variety of single-engine Cessna, Piper, and Mooney aircraft, as well as the Aviat A-1.

According to company officials, benefits of the new battery include:

  • More than 23 pounds lighter than an equivalent lead acid battery
  • Increased cranking power
  • Battery life span over six years
  • Fully recharges in minutes
  • Installation kit includes a battery management system that can alert you to anything outside the normal range.

The FAA TSO’d 12V LiFePO4 12V battery and STC retail for $699. The cost of the installation kit varies by aircraft model. Details are available on the EarthX website.

The single-engine Cessna models included on the initial AML STC include:

  • 120/140
  • 150, 150A, B, and C
  • P172D
  • 175, 175A, B, and C
  • 177, 177A, B, and 177RG
  • 180, 180A through K
  • 182, 182A through Q
  • 185, 185A through F, and A185E

The single-engine Piper models included on the initial AML STC include:

  • PA-28-140, 150, 151, 160, 161, 180, 181
  • PA-28-201T
  • PA-28-235, and -236
  • PA-28R-180, -200, -201, and -201T
  • PA-28RT-201 and -201T
  • PA-28S-160, -180
  • PA-12, -18, -20, -22, -24, and -32

The single-engine Mooney models included on the initial AML STC include: the M20E, F, J, and K.

The single-engine Aviat included on the initial AML STC is the A-1.

For more information: EarthXBatteries.com

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Comments

  1. A few comments vs the Concorde RG-25XC in my Cessna 175B;
    – it is 18 lb lighter, 5.4 vs 23.5, [ equivalent to 3 gallons of 100LL, fuel capacity is 52 gal. ]
    – similar CAA amps, 390 vs 350
    – a lot lower amp-hour capacity, 15 vs 24 AH. [ reduced safety if the charging system fails ]
    – the TSO kit is $900 vs $400 for the RG25XC. [ I’ve gotten 4-5 years life from the RG25XC ]
    – it’s required to run a long wire to the panel for the battery management indicator.
    All the approved installations appear to be for aircraft that do not have the battery forward of the firewall. [ maybe less tolerant of high temperatures …only 1 Cessna 172 approved ]

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.