Picture of the Day: Unique Fokker flying again

Robert Erenstein submitted this photo and note: “The only flyworthy Fokker D.XXI (D.21) in the world, a Dutch design from just before the Second World War, has recently become airborne again. Van Egmond Vintage Wings — a private initiative — built it from original parts and it is completely new again. Here it is flying from Hoogeveen Airport in The Netherlands.”

