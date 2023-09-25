Piper pilot stalls over runway while being escorted by military aircraft

The Piper PA-28 entered airspace under a Temporary Flight Restriction and was escorted to the airport near Philadelphia by military aircraft.

Pilots at the airport who witnessed the accident described the airplane’s approach as “long, slow, and unstable” and stated that the wings were “rocking.”

They each described the airplane experiencing an aerodynamic stall where the airplane “dropped sharply” from about 50 feet above the runway surface.

The pilot told an FAA inspector that there were no mechanical deficiencies with his airplane that would have precluded normal operations, and that a vibration he detected before ground contact was “the stalled wing.”

Probable Cause: The pilot’s exceedance of the wing’s critical angle of attack, which resulted in an aerodynamic stall and loss of aircraft control.

NTSB Identification: 103818

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This September 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.