The popularity of plane spotting

Brothers Peter and Joshua Solorzano, founders of LA Flights.

LOS ANGELES — LA Flights, a YouTube channel dedicated to plane spotting, reached a milestone in July 2023: 200,000 active subscribers.

To mark the occasion, LA Flights conducted a series of live streams from the TWA Hotel, anchored by the return of Lufthansa’s A380 airplane to JFK Airport after a three-year hiatus.

LA Flights is now making its sixth visit to JFK Airport for another set of multi-day live streams from atop the rooftop of the TWA Hotel.

“We are so excited to be covering for the second year in a row the coveted United Nations Week — which is when countries from around the world send their delegates to fly into New York to appear at the United Nation’s General Assembly meeting,” explained Peter Solorzano, who started LA Flights with his brother Joshua. “It’s the paparazzi event of the airplane spotting community, as you see very special heads of state aircraft that generally are not seen at a large public airport such as New York’s JFK.”

“It’s important for us to share major aviation milestones with as many aviation aficionados as we can,” he continued. “We’ve had a passion for everything aviation ever since my dad took us to have our first plane-spotting experience. We think our passion for aviation brings people together. We do this for those directly involved in the aviation industry or just watch in admiration from the sidelines. We do this for all that might have dreams of having a career in aviation and are unable to satisfy their wish of heading out to a major airport to admire aviation in person. We love aviation, and we love sharing our passion with our big LA Flights family of viewers.”

LA Flights has more than 62 million views across 611 videos, officials added.

For more information: YouTube.com/@L.A.Flights.