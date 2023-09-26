Maintenance error leads to in-flight oil leak

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

I was VFR on-top on an IFR flight plan from ZZZ direct to ZZZ1. My Mooney M-20 T Predator had two cylinders replaced at an aircraft maintenance shop about 5 tachometer hours previously. The engine oil level was measured normal (7 quarts) before the flight.

At about the state line, I noticed fluctuations of the engine oil pressure indication. This was concerning, so I made a 180 turn and informed ATC that I was returning to my departure airport.

I then observed the oil pressure gradually decrease toward the red line.

I determined that ZZZ2 was the closest airport, and informed ATC that I was diverting there. Fortunately my engine kept running without high temperatures and I landed at ZZZ2 safely.

Exiting the airplane, I saw a lot of oil behind the left side of the cowling.

After calling flight service to inform ATC of my landing, I contacted a local mechanic, and removed the engine cowling.

The mechanic found loose rocker-cover screws on the recently-replaced cylinders, one of which was missing the exhaust valve rocker cover, causing an oil leak. Only a small quantity of oil remained in the engine.

Obviously, more careful torque-checking of the screws by the mechanics should have been done.

I was very lucky to have made the airport before oil starvation and engine seizure, which could have occurred minutes later.

In retrospect, I should have immediately diverted to the nearest airport at the first indication of an anomalous oil pressure reading, instead of several minutes later.

My current awareness of how this incident could have ended badly will shorten this response time, should I be unfortunate enough to have a similar experience again.

Primary Problem: Aircraft

ACN: 1990965