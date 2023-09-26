A shorter route to aviation success

For Noah Burrows, the dual enrollment program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is helping him chart the quickest course to becoming an airline pilot.

Noah, 18, graduated from high school in 2023 — but thanks to the university’s dual enrollment program, he also has already finished his first two years of college, earning an Associate of Science Degree in Aeronautics.

“It’s great being able to be done quicker while getting even more knowledge, including things that I will use in my career,” said Noah, who lives in Florida.

According to Embry-Riddle officials, dual enrollment allows students to earn high school and college credit at the same time starting as early as ninth grade.

The high school students use the university’s online classes through its Worldwide Campus.

“Beside accelerating the process, it also makes attending Embry-Riddle more affordable,” university officials noted.

Course offerings cover a range of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) disciplines, such as aeronautics, engineering, aviation maintenance, and drones, along with general education classes.

Each class earns between three and four credits, costs $250 a credit hour, and is open to students in grades nine through 12 who have an unweighted GPA of 2.75 on a 4-point scale, university officials explain.

Beyond saving on time, tuition and fees, the Dual Enrollment experience helps students develop critical lifelong skills that prepare them to launch stellar careers, officials added.

“It was by far the best experience I’ve ever had with any kind of education,” said Noah, who has become the poster child for the program, gracing the cover of its brochure.

For more information: DualEnrollment.ERAU.edu, DualEnrollment@erau.edu

or call 386-226-3740.