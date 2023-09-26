General Aviation News

Because flying is cool

A shorter route to aviation success

By · · Leave a Comment

For Noah Burrows, the dual enrollment program at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University is helping him chart the quickest course to becoming an airline pilot.

Noah, 18, graduated from high school in 2023 — but thanks to the university’s dual enrollment program, he also has already finished his first two years of college, earning an Associate of Science Degree in Aeronautics.

“It’s great being able to be done quicker while getting even more knowledge, including things that I will use in my career,” said Noah, who lives in Florida.

According to Embry-Riddle officials, dual enrollment allows students to earn high school and college credit at the same time starting as early as ninth grade.

The high school students use the university’s online classes through its Worldwide Campus.

“Beside accelerating the process, it also makes attending Embry-Riddle more affordable,” university officials noted.

Course offerings cover a range of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) disciplines, such as aeronautics, engineering, aviation maintenance, and drones, along with general education classes.

Each class earns between three and four credits, costs $250 a credit hour, and is open to students in grades nine through 12 who have an unweighted GPA of 2.75 on a 4-point scale, university officials explain.

Beyond saving on time, tuition and fees, the Dual Enrollment experience helps students develop critical lifelong skills that prepare them to launch stellar careers, officials added.

“It was by far the best experience I’ve ever had with any kind of education,” said Noah, who has become the poster child for the program, gracing the cover of its brochure.

For more information: DualEnrollment.ERAU.edu, DualEnrollment@erau.edu
or call 386-226-3740.

Reader Interactions

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Share this story

Join 110,000 readers each month and get the latest news and entertainment from the world of general aviation direct to your inbox, daily. Sign up here.

Curious to know what fellow pilots think on random stories on the General Aviation News website? Click on our Recent Comments page to find out. Read our Comment Policy here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.