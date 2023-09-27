Maintenance error leads to 172’s crash

The pilot reported that, during the descent for landing to the airport in Venice, Florida, the Cessna 172’s engine did not respond when he attempted to level off and increase power.

Further attempts to adjust the throttle were unsuccessful and engine RPM remained at 1,900.

As the airplane was over the runway, the pilot was unable to slow it down, so he forced the nose down onto the grass that was beyond the runway end.

After the airplane touched down, it bounced twice, collided with a fence, and nosed over.

The airplane was substantially damaged and the pilot and passenger were unhurt.

The FAA inspector who responded to the scene confirmed the substantial damage and found that the connecting hardware for the linkage between the fuel injector servo and the throttle cable were missing.

The missing bolt, washer, and nut were subsequently found loose inside the engine cowling. However, the nut was inconsistent with the nut required by the aircraft illustrated parts manual. The engine had been overhauled and reinstalled about 50 operating hours before the accident.

Probable Cause: Maintenance personnel’s failure to use the correct throttle linkage hardware when reinstalling the engine, resulting in a disconnection of the throttle during flight.

NTSB Identification: 103865

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This September 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.