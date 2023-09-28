General Aviation News

STOL racing and more from 2023 Reno Air Races

General Aviation News‘ Fred Johnsen was on hand to catch all the action at the last-ever races held in Reno. Here’s his videos from all the action on Saturday, as well as the STOL racing on Sunday, Sept. 17, the last day of the 2023 races.

To see more of Fred’s videos, go to his channel on YouTube.

