STOL racing and more from 2023 Reno Air Races

General Aviation News‘ Fred Johnsen was on hand to catch all the action at the last-ever races held in Reno. Here’s his videos from all the action on Saturday, as well as the STOL racing on Sunday, Sept. 17, the last day of the 2023 races.
About Frederick Johnsen
Fred Johnsen is a product of the historical aviation scene in the Pacific Northwest. The author of numerous historical aviation books and articles, Fred was an Air Force historian and curator. Now he devotes his energies to coverage for GAN as well as the Airailimages YouTube Channel. You can reach him at Fred@GeneralAviationNews.com.
