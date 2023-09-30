DA-42 flies on sustainable aviation fuel

The DA-42 flying on Sustainable Aviation Fuel for the first time. (Photo by Bremen Airport)

A Diamond DA42-VI flew on Sustainable Aviation Fuel for the first time in late September 2023.

“Following extensive tests and preparations, a training aircraft from the European Flight Academy, a brand of Lufthansa Aviation Training (LAT), made a few circuits of the aerodrome at Germany’s Bremen Airport for the first time,” company officials reported.

The flight was the result of “intensive preparation between LAT, Diamond Aircraft, and the engine manufacturer Austro Engine,” company officials added.

Bremen Airport was deliberately chosen for the flight, as it is one of the first airports in Germany to have SAF provided by World Fuel Services.

“This SAF is obtained from oil waste, aquatic plants, and soil plants in Ghent, Belgium,” Diamond Aircraft officials explained. “In a first step, the oils and fats are hydrogenated and then refined in a similar way to fossil fuels. As a result, SAF produces up to 80% fewer CO2 emissions during its life cycle.”

Diamond Aircraft and Austro Engine anticipate increasing the availability of ASTM D7566 SAF blends as a “drop-in” fuel for general aviation in the coming years and plans to release the entire fleet for this fuel mix by the end of 2025. Significant market penetration of SAFs is expected by 2030 and availability of 100% pure SAFs without blending by 2050, company officials said.