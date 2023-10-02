Oil starvation brings down Beech

The pilot reported that shortly after being cleared to land at Hammond Northshore Regional Airport (KHDC) in Louisiana, smoke filled the Beech K35’s cockpit and the oil pressure gauge indicated zero.

Unable to make it to the runway, he declared an emergency and turned toward a nearby interstate.

During the descent, the engine lost total power.

The airplane touched down between traffic, and as the airplane slowed, the right wing hit a truck.

The airplane swerved right, then left, and exited the pavement. It came to rest nose down against the median fence. The right wing sustained substantial damage.

An FAA inspector went on scene and observed oil along the bottom and right side of the airplane. The engine cowling was removed, and oil was noted inside the cowling and on the engine components near the oil filter. The oil filter safety wire was fractured and separated, allowing the oil filter to rotate freely when turned by hand. A portion of the safety wire remained attached to the oil filter. The remainder of the safety wire was lost in the high vegetation at the accident site.

The pilot reported that he conducted the airplane’s most recent oil and oil filter change about one year prior. He estimated that he had flown the airplane about 60 hours since the oil change. He further reported that he was not a mechanic, but he has done maintenance and oil changes on this airplane for a “very long time.”

When asked about safety wire and how to apply it, he said he was unaware of specific safety wire guidance, he “just installed it.”



A representative from Textron Aviation reported the aircraft manual does not contain safety wire procedures. It is considered a basic knowledge item for a mechanic.

In 2005, the FAA Safety Team (FAASTeam) released a fact sheet titled Safety Wire. It states, in part: “If you’re doing owner-performed maintenance, make sure that you know what you’re doing, and get a second set of eyes to look at your work after you’re done.”

Probable Cause: A complete loss of engine power due to oil starvation as a result of the oil filter safety wire fracturing and the oil filter becoming loose in flight for a reason that could not be determined given the evidence available during the investigation.

NTSB Identification: 104258

To download the final report. Click here. This will trigger a PDF download to your device.

This October 2021 accident report is provided by the National Transportation Safety Board. Published as an educational tool, it is intended to help pilots learn from the misfortunes of others.