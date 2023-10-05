Pilot inadvertently flies through Special Use Airspace on way home from air show

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.
I flew VFR from ZZZ1 to ZZZ as part of a longer cross country trip for an air show and back to airport of origin.
After arrival at ZZZ the airport manager gave me a number to call regarding an incursion of Special Use Airspace (SUA) and possible near miss with an unmanned aerial system (UAS).
I was using Foreflight for flight planning and airspace avoidance purposes. I was not aware that on the airspace menu the tab for SUA had been set to the “off” position. I was following a direct path between ZZZ1 and ZZZ, which resulted in flying directly through the restricted area completely unaware of its existence.
Upon review of the entire trip I found additional instances of possible SUA incursions that I was unaware of. I have no way of determining if the areas were hot or cold at the time.
Better familiarity with the Foreflight software would have prevented this.
Additionally, had I used the sectional chart mode instead of the clean mode I would have seen the SUA and noticed it was not being designated in orange.
Primary Problem: Ambiguous
ACN: 1989587
Comments
G says
Children of the magenta line.
James Brian Potter says
Sounds like an honest mistake which he understands and admits. Trouble is, in the air honest mistakes can be deadly. The over-riding issue is today’s over-reliance on high-technology for conducting our lives (not mine). Several younger generations have no idea how to use a common road map. Technological advance is both marvelous and a curse. Seems to me I view the best pilots as those who under stick-and-rudder airframe performance and control plus use of simple ‘steam gauge’ instruments. Trusting the ‘glass’ panel stuff is perilous without a complete understanding of how to use it and what it’s trying to tell you. One man’s opinion…
Regards/J
Bibocas says
And, with my opinion, that makes two man’s opinion.
Ken T says
Using VFR Radar Service (Flight Following) should also have kept him out of trouble.
Kelly Carnighan says
What you need to do is familiarize yourself, that is, fully understand how to manage ForeFlight. Then you need to preplan your flight and review all airspace in around your intended route. This is what preflight planning is all about, and why it is so important to do days leading up to your trip. Once in the cockpit make sure ForefFght is set appropriately. All the necessary information about restricted airspace is depicted on a Sectional chart expect TFRs. The big question here is, were you violated for entering the airspace???
JimH in CA says
Get a paper chart.!!! no software updates, no batteries.!!
Then, check the TRFs and Notams.
No excuses.!
MICHAEL A CROGNALE says
Nailed it. My students must demonstrate complete accuracy with E6B, plotter and sectionals beef I let them use the magenta line.