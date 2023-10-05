Pilot inadvertently flies through Special Use Airspace on way home from air show

This is an excerpt from a report made to the Aviation Safety Reporting System. The narrative is written by the pilot, rather than FAA or NTSB officials. To maintain anonymity, many details, such as aircraft model or airport, are often scrubbed from the reports.

I flew VFR from ZZZ1 to ZZZ as part of a longer cross country trip for an air show and back to airport of origin.

After arrival at ZZZ the airport manager gave me a number to call regarding an incursion of Special Use Airspace (SUA) and possible near miss with an unmanned aerial system (UAS).

I was using Foreflight for flight planning and airspace avoidance purposes. I was not aware that on the airspace menu the tab for SUA had been set to the “off” position. I was following a direct path between ZZZ1 and ZZZ, which resulted in flying directly through the restricted area completely unaware of its existence.

Upon review of the entire trip I found additional instances of possible SUA incursions that I was unaware of. I have no way of determining if the areas were hot or cold at the time.

Better familiarity with the Foreflight software would have prevented this.

Additionally, had I used the sectional chart mode instead of the clean mode I would have seen the SUA and noticed it was not being designated in orange.

Primary Problem: Ambiguous

ACN: 1989587