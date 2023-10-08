Picture of the Day: The night before the air show

Richard Hrezo submitted this photo and note: “My RV-7A camped outside on a beautiful California evening before our town’s community air fair. My hangar was set up for Young Eagles, plus a simulator, leaving my plane outside for only the second time since first flight in 2017. Sometimes beauty just happens in front of you — or am I just proud of my build?”

